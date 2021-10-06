ACU Wildcats have to hang on to the ball to win

The ACU Wildcats lost for the first time in four weeks on Saturday.

Central Arkansas overwhelmed the Wildcats in the opening game of the WAC/ASUN Challenge.

Turnovers were the problem.

Head coach Adam Dorrel’s team turned the ball over three times with one interception and a pair of fumbles.

Dorrel knows his team has to hang on to the ball to get back in the win column.

Dorrel says. “We do ball security two times a week, we’re going to do it three times a week. We’ve been talking to our guys about how they strip the ball, they’re great at it, we’re doing some different things with the way we’re finishing runs this week and how we’re going down with the football a little bit, trying to be a little more protective. You’ve got to be a little careful you don’t overdo it, try overcoaching and get guys worried about making mistakes, but you factor that in with the chance of rain too, I think it’s only going to be a high of 72 at kickoff too, so we’re excited to be in soem cool midwest weather, but it’s going to be a tough challenge and our guys are excited for it.”

ACU goes to Eastern Kentucky to continue conference play this weekend at 5 p.m.