ACU women’s basketball team getting some much needed rest early this week after coming up short on the road this past weekend at Texas-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, 75-71.

The Wildcats going 1-3 in their last four games to return home and face Tarleton. The last time these two teams met was back in December, where the Wildcats beat the TexAnns 61-43.

Head coach Julie Goodenough said, “Man it seems like forever since we’ve played Tarleton. They’re gonna come in here like fired up ready to go we know that. You know this is a long rivalry, way before any of our people even got here but we know it’s gonna be a hard fought battle. They’re gonna try to turn us over a lot, they put a lot of pressure on you in the backcourt and they’re a good defensive minded team. I think rebounding is going to be a big key for us, games that were very intentional about blocking out and rebounding and getting after offensive rebounds. We usually like the outcome of those games, rebounding is a big key and just taking care of the basketball and being smart with reading the defense.”

This time around the Wildcats have home court advantage at Moody when taking on rekindled rival Tarleton.

The game is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.