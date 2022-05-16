STOCKTON, Calif. – The ACU golf team kicked off its first-ever NCAA postseason on Monday, finishing in seventh place as a team after the first 18 holes at the Stockton Regional. Zane Heusel and Alex Clouse led the way for the Purple and White, with the duo combining for 10 birdies and each posting a first-round score of 71.

The Wildcats sit just two strokes out of fifth place, with the top five teams from each regional advancing to the NCAA National Championships.

“I think we have the largest contingent of fans and certainly the most vocal. We didn’t play the cleanest round but kept fighting for everything we could get and ended up finishing strong,” head coach Tom Shaw said. “We have a chance tomorrow to position ourselves for one of the top five spots. It will take a unified team effort to do so, but this team has already done things no other ACU golf team has, so I’m excited for the opportunity.”

TOURNAMENT INFO:

Host: University of the Pacific

Field: 14 teams, 5 individuals

Site: The Reserve at Spanos Park

Location: Stockton, Calif.

18-hole par: 72

Distance: 7,315 yards

Day One Results

ACU SCORERS:

Zane Heusel | 71 (1-under) | T-19th

Alex Clouse | 71 (1-under) | T-19th

Francisco Osio | 73 (1-over) | T-37th

Logan Diomede | 74 (2-over) | T-48th

Brian Choe | 76 (4-over) | T-61st

ROUND TWO TEE TIMES:

Brian Choe | 10:25 a.m. CT

Logan Diomede | 10:36 a.m. CT

Francisco Osio | 10:47 a.m. CT

Alex Clouse | 10:58 a.m. CT

Zane Heusel | 11:09 a.m. CT