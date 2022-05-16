STOCKTON, Calif. – The ACU golf team kicked off its first-ever NCAA postseason on Monday, finishing in seventh place as a team after the first 18 holes at the Stockton Regional. Zane Heusel and Alex Clouse led the way for the Purple and White, with the duo combining for 10 birdies and each posting a first-round score of 71.
The Wildcats sit just two strokes out of fifth place, with the top five teams from each regional advancing to the NCAA National Championships.
“I think we have the largest contingent of fans and certainly the most vocal. We didn’t play the cleanest round but kept fighting for everything we could get and ended up finishing strong,” head coach Tom Shaw said. “We have a chance tomorrow to position ourselves for one of the top five spots. It will take a unified team effort to do so, but this team has already done things no other ACU golf team has, so I’m excited for the opportunity.”
TOURNAMENT INFO:
Host: University of the Pacific
Field: 14 teams, 5 individuals
Site: The Reserve at Spanos Park
Location: Stockton, Calif.
18-hole par: 72
Distance: 7,315 yards
Day One Results
ACU SCORERS:
Zane Heusel | 71 (1-under) | T-19th
Alex Clouse | 71 (1-under) | T-19th
Francisco Osio | 73 (1-over) | T-37th
Logan Diomede | 74 (2-over) | T-48th
Brian Choe | 76 (4-over) | T-61st
ROUND TWO TEE TIMES:
Brian Choe | 10:25 a.m. CT
Logan Diomede | 10:36 a.m. CT
Francisco Osio | 10:47 a.m. CT
Alex Clouse | 10:58 a.m. CT
Zane Heusel | 11:09 a.m. CT