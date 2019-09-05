ACU Wildcats looking forward to home opener

The ACU Wildcats started the season with a loss to North Texas in Week 1, but overall, the Wildcats put up a good fight against the FBS team.

Now attention turns to the Wildcats first home game of the season.

There is nothing like college football, and nothing like the season opener at home.

Dorrel said, “Our guys are really excited right now. We’re trying to take to social media and guys to their classes to get students to come to the game. We have a whole group of new freshmen on campus that have never been to a college football game here at ACU, so our guys are definitely excited.”

The Wildcats get the home schedule started on Saturday at Anthony Stadium against Arizona Christian. They kick at 6 p.m.