ACU Wildcats looking forward to new challenges in the WAC

The ACU Wildcats are getting ready for their inaugural season in the Western Athletic Conference.

The Wildcats finished last years pandemic shortened season 1-5, and this offseason the program has changed their strategy toward recruiting and player development.

Head Coach Adam Dorrel says in order for his team to compete with the rest of the teams in the WAC, they have to take their game to the next level.

“My goal and focus as a head football coach is to make fall camp extremely challenging for our team physically and mentally. I tell our team all the time you’re going to rise and you’re going to fall on gameday to the level of your training and preparation, and so that’s going to be our focus here in fall camp. Just to really challenge our guys mentally and physically, and try to get better and get ready to go for SMU in week one,” says Dorrel.

The Wildcats kickoff the season against SMU on September 4th. The first home game for the Wildcats is against Louisiana College on September 11th.