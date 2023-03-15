The ACU Wildcats improved to 17-3 Wednesday with a 10-8 victory over Oral Roberts.

Maddox Miesse continued to shine for the Wildcats with 2 hits and an RBI.

It’s hard to get any playing time as a true freshman coming into a Division 1 Program and it’s even harder to prosper in that role. Miesse is doing both for the Wildcats this season.

Rick McCarty said, “He’s got a lot of options and can do a lot of things offensively. That usually predicts as a guy who is gonna have a chance to play right away.”

It’s almost as if Maddox could be the missing piece they’ve been looking for. Delivering two walk-off game-winning hits in two games, one against Oklahoma.

Maddox Miesse said, “That whole experience was just awesome walking into Rangers stadium and it was just insane.”

And a grand slam against Southeastern Missouri.

Maddox added, “Every kid dreams of bottom of the seventh, it was the seventh inning cause it was a short game but bottom of the seventh inning bases loaded and the games on you and it was just an awesome moment cause I was there for my teammates and it was great.”

“He’s really good with his at bats and he works super hard and we talk about it all the time. We need him to do a job in the lineup and that’s all. He has no pressure whatsoever and we’re here to back him whenever,” said Miller Ladusau.

Grayson Tatrow said, “Yeah, I mean the kids a competitor and comes out here everyday and just competes with himself first and foremost, and then he does a really good job of bringing over people up and I think he was raised right and he’s got a great foundation.”

Miesse is the third baseman in the purple and white but that wasn’t the position he originally was recruited for and he wanted to do whatever he needed to get playing time.

Miesse said, “I was just looking for a spot in the lineup. One of my goals for the fall was to find a way in the starting lineup but I knew I was gonna have to pick up my bat and pick up my defense and so my expectations coming in here was to play a role for the team and when coach said ‘Hey man will you play third base for us?’ And I was like ‘Yeah man let’s go’ I’m all for it and so I just kind of headed out there in the fall and spring scrimmages and the rest is history.”

Up next for ACU, they’ll head to Clay Gould Ballpark and face UT Arlington in a three-game series starting Friday.