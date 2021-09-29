ACU Wildcats offense devouring opposing defenses during three game winning streak

After losing their first game of the season to SMU on the road, the ACU Wildcats have bounced back in a major way.

The Wildcats are currently on a three game winning streak, and so far on this streak the Wildcats have outscored their opponents by a combined 136-points.

Head Coach Adam Dorrel says, despite their recent success his team has a long way to go.

“Number one, I think a couple of those games we should have done that, but we haven’t always done that, so it’s good to see guys come out and getting the competitive maturity that we’re supposed to. We’ve done some really good things the last three games, but there’s a lot of things we could be doing better too. So I like to see that and hear that from our guys. Understanding, yeah, we’re having success, but don’t feel like we’ve reached out potential by any stretch of the imagination,” said Head Coach Adam Dorrel.

This Saturday ACU will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games, against the Central Arkansas Bears.