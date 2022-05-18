The ACU Wildcats are looking for a way to get their ship right as they head into the final weekend of the regular season.

The Wildcats are struggling with a four-game losing streak, and they were swept at home by Lamar last weekend.

A road trip to Huntsville to take on the division leading Bearkats isn’t what the doctor ordered, but that’s what’s ahead for ACU.

It won’t be easy, but the players are looking forward to the challenge.

Tanner Riley said, “It was a tough series. We’ve got to come back and see Sam Houston this weekend and the weekend after that we’ve got the tournament. Hopefully we’ll run into those guys, again. We’ll see.”

Conner Carlton said, “We are looking forward to. We will go into a good week of work and get prepared for them and play them. We’ll see how it all ends and where it lines up, but I’m excited. I know this team is excited, and we’re ready to get back at it.”

The Wildcats series with Sam Houston starts tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

The Bearcats swept ACU in their first series of the season.