STOCKTON, Calif. – The Wildcats wrapped up their first-ever NCAA Division I Regional Championship on Wednesday afternoon, turning in their best round of the tournament with a five-under effort over the final 18 holes. The Purple and White turned in 18 birdies as a group to go with a Francisco Osio eagle in the final round, while Alex Clouse finished as ACU’s top individual.

QUOTABLE:

“It was a bittersweet moment to realize that these seniors have played their final round for Abilene Christian. They have done so much to set the course of our program in the right direction. I cannot be prouder of such fine young man like Alex Clouse, Brian Choe, Francisco Osio, and Jake Bay. All of them epitomize what it means to be an Abilene Christian student-athlete, and they will be great ambassadors and supportive alumni for our university. I’m extremely proud of the team for coming out today and competing with energy and spirit. It was fun to play with our in-state friends from the University of Houston, which is such a storied program in the college golf world. It was a good measuring stick of where we are as a program to come out ahead of them in an NCAA Regional setting. While we are disappointed to not advance to the championship, this was a special year overall. We achieved a great deal this year and we will build on these accomplishments to further the program for the future.” – ACU head coach Tom Shaw

TOURNAMENT INFO:

Host: University of the Pacific

Field: 14 teams, 5 individuals

Site: The Reserve at Spanos Park

Location: Stockton, Calif.

18-hole par: 72

Distance: 7,315 yards

Day Three Results

FINAL STANDINGS FROM STOCKTON:

1st | Arizona State | -38

2nd | Stanford | -28

3rd | Brigham Young | -27

4th | Oregon | -21

5th | Liberty | -18

6th | LSU | -16

7th | Denver | -15

8th | Washington | -11

9th | Nevada | -5

10th | Abilene Christian | -2

11th | UC Davis | E

12th | Houston | +3

13th | UAB | +15

14th | Weber State | +25

ACU SCORES:

Alex Clouse | 71/74/69 | 214 (2-under) | T-27th

Logan Diomede | 74/70/71 | 215 (1-under) | T-34th

Francisco Osio | 73/73/70 | 216 (even) | T-39th

Zane Heusel | 71/73/73 | 217 (1-over) | T-44th

Brian Choe | 76/75/75 | 226 (10-over) | 68th

UP NEXT: