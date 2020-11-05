ACU Wildcats slated to begin season in Florida

ABILENE, Texas—The Wildcats will tip-off their season on the first day of eligible competition for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season. ACU will travel to Estero, Fla. Thanksgiving week to participate in bdG Sports’ #BeachBubble at the Gulf Coast Showcase. The team will have three games over three days in a typical bracket-style, eight-team tournament.

ACU will begin their season at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with a game against East Tennessee State University. The Bucs put together a 30-4 record last season, including a 16-2 mark in Southern Conference play, and were one of the few teams who had secured their spot in the 2020 NCAA tournament after winning the SoCon tournament. ETSU will look much different from last season as they lost all five starters and return just three players who contributed minutes a season ago.

The Wildcats will look to start the season strong as they bring back 10 players from last season. ACU lost just one starter, Payten Ricks, and will rely on a team effort to replace his team-high scoring and league-leading defense.

The tournament feature a solid field of mid-major teams from across the country, and several are coming off of solid 2019-20 campaigns. The field consists of ACU, ETSU, Akron (24-7), Middle Tennessee (8-23), Austin Peay (21-12), Omaha (16-16), Indiana State (18-12), and East Carolina (11-20).

“We have built these men’s and women’s fields with the health and safety of our teams first and foremost in mind,” said Brooks Downing, President of bdG Sports. “We have instituted a comprehensive safety plan with the focus on our three pillars of the host resort, game venue and ground transportation. Our partners at Hertz Arena, FGCU, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, Naples Tours and Transportation, Summit One Source, which provides our testing, and Loop Insights, which provides contact tracing, have all bought in from day one how important it is that we do this right and in a manner which protects the players and coaches as best we can.”

All games will be played at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla. and will be streamed live at FloHoops.com .