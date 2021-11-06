ACU Wildcats suffers second straight loss on the road to Jacksonville State, 40-25

On Saturday, the ACU Wildcats hit the road for a showdown with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Turnovers continue to plague the Wildcats as they suffered their second road loss in a row, 40-25.

Quarterback Peyton Mansell started his second consecutive game, in place of Stone Earle, who has been out for the last couple of weeks with leg injury.

Mansell threw three interceptions, including a pick-six on the Wildcats first possession.

This loss drops ACU to 4-5 on the season. The Wildcats will be back at home next week to take on the Tarleton State Texans. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00pm, at Wildcat Stadium.