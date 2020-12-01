ACU Wildcats turn heads with unbeaten run in Florida

The ACU Wildcats opened the 2020-21 season in Florida, and they looked really good with three victories over East Tennessee State, Austin Peay, and Omaha.

Two of the three victories were dominant, and the eight-point victory over Austin Peay is the one that’s going to turn heads.

It was a good start, and Joe Golding was happy to see his guys come out fast.

Golding said, “I think it gives this team some confidence. It’s the same team back that struggled a little bit with non-conference when we were still kind of learning each other, so now they are veteran team and go out and get some wins will definitely validate some things for them in that locker room. There were some really good teams down there. It’s a prestigous mid-major tournament, and to go down there and compete against those guys, I think brings some respect to our program nationally, and I think it was good to get some buzz. I am proud of the guys. The flip side of that is that it’s very early. We haven’t really done anything, yet. We’ve played three games, so there’s a lot of basketball left to be played, and our team can get a lot better.”

The Wildcats play their home opener on Tuesday night.

The Howard Payne Yellowjackets are coming to town for a 7:30 p.m. start at the Teague Center.