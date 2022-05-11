DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced its women’s and men’s outdoor track and field Pre-Championship Coaches Polls, as voted by the 13 women’s head coaches and 11 men’s head coaches in the league.

Abilene Christian was selected as the favorite in the women’s side while Grand Canyon took the top spot on the men’s side.

On the women’s side, Abilene Christian came out as favorites after landing six first-place votes and gathering a total of 132 points.

Coming close second was Grand Canyon with five first-place votes and 131 points. Stephen F. Austin got the two remaining first-place votes, placing third with 125 points.

NM State is picked fourth with 105 points and is followed by Utah Valley at fifth with 97 points.

At Sixth is Sam Houston that tallied 72 points.

California Baptist and Lamar shared the seventh-place pick with 72 points each.

Tarleton is picked to finish ninth with 57 points, followed by Seattle U at 10th with 44 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley and Chicago State both got 37 points, sharing the 11th place.

Dixie State took the final spot with 13 points.

Defending champions, Grand Canyon, was picked as favorites to win their second consecutive championship on the men’s side. The Lopes garnered 10 first-place votes and a total of 100 points.

Sam Houston got the final first-place vote and is tied with Stephen F. Austin in second with 83 points.

Abilene Christian is at fourth with 74 points and Utah Valley is picked fifth with a tally of 62 points.

California Baptist tallied 51 points to get picked sixth followed closely by Lamar with 49 points.

Picked eighth is Tarleton with 40 points and UT Rio Grande Valley is at ninth with 33 points.

Chicago State and Seattle U took the two final spots with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

The 2022 Western Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place at the Husky Track in Seattle, Wash. this Thursday through Saturday, May 12-14.