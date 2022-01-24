ACU Women are in a fight every time they take the court

The ACU Women are getting ready to return to the Teague Center this with a 4-4 record in Western Athletic Conference, and they are looking to snap their 2-game skid.

The Wildcats are just eight games into the WAC schedule, and it’s apparent head coach Julie Goodenough’s team is going to be in for a dog-fight every time they take the court.

Goodenough said, “As a coach, you keep telling your team, ‘If you can keep it close going into the 4th quarter wehave a chance to win the game.’ You don’t want to get down too far before that final ten minutes, and our team has done a pretty good job at that. Just staying in games. I think it speaks a lot about the WAC and how talented all of teams are. You’re not going to see many run away games in this league. Every team is well coached, and every venue is interesting and travel is interesting. I think that we are going to continue playing in a lot of close games. We are going to see them all across the league for the rest of the season.”

The Wildcats continue the fight on Thursday night at the Teague Center.

ACU takes on UT-Rio Grande Valley at 7 p.m.

They continue the homestand on Saturday against Lamar.