ACU Women back on track

The ACU Women are back on track after Saturday’s eight point victory over Southeastern Louisiana at Moody Coliseum.

Head Coach Julie Goodenough’s ladies are just a game in the loss column out of first place with a 5-1 record in conference play.

The Wildcats are 15 games into the season, but Goodenough says her team is still in search of an identity.

Head Coach Julie Goodenough said, “I think that we just still learning and trying to really figure out the identity for this team. The basketball season is long and spans over two semesters, we end the Fall semester, begin the Spring semester, and we’re right in the mix of conference play and so you really want your players to be focused on the task at hand and be where their feet are, just focus on what we can do today to be better. It really is like a marathon, there’s so many gameplans you go through, so many scouting reports, so many road trips. It is a long, taxing season.”

The Wildcats are back on the road on Wednesday night. They take on conference leading Sam Houston State in Huntsville.