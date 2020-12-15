ACU women enjoy experience of playing nationally ranked Aggies

The ACU women went 1-1 last week, and that one loss was their first of the new season.

The Wildcats lost to the nationally ranked Texas A&M Aggies.

There is no way the Wildcats were expected to win that gmae, but they hung pretty close all night long before losing by 18.

All in all, women’s head coach Julie Goodenough said the experience was good for her team.

Goodenough said, “It was just really fun preparing to play Texas A&M, what a great team. They have all the pieces to make a great run to the Final Four this year and it was fun just seeing them in person. I thought our practices and getting ready for the game, our players were locked in, we were as prepared as we possibly could be. There’s literally no way to emulate A&M’s size, length, quickness. We just had to face it and see what it was like. I thought our players did a tremendous job just following through with our gameplan.”

The Wildcats are back at the Teague Center against UT-Tyler on Tuesday night.