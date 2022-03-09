UT-Rio Grande Valley beat the ACU Women in the 2nd round of the Western Athletic Tournament, 73-70, on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Vaqueros jumped out to a nine-point lead at the half on red-hot shooting in the first quarter. UT-RGV hit 71 percent of their shots from the field.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats struggled from the field all day long. Julie Goodenough’s shot just 31 percent from the field.

However, ACU was able to cut into the UT-RGV lead in second half. Kamryn Mraz missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer that would’ve tied the game.

Jamie Bonarrens led the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points. Maddi Miller was next in scoring with 14.

Jenna Williams led the scoring for the Vaqueros. She put in 14 points with three three-pointers.

ACU finishes the 2021-22 season with a 17-13 record.