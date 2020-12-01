ACU Women look good in a pair of season opening victories

The ACU women got the 2020-21 season off to a great start.

Head coach Julie Goodenough’s team dominated Howard Payne and Midwestern State at the Teague Center.

The Wildcats topped the 90-point mark in both games and held their opponents below the 50-point mark in both games.

This is a largely new team at ACU, and they really looked good right out of the gate.

Goodenough said, “We had really nice crowds in our first two games, and our players shot the ball really well. We’ve been working out here since November 1st. Our players have been spending extra time on their own shooting than they normally would just to get used to this facility. It really paid off for us in our first two games. We shot the ball really well. I really liked the enthusiasm and the energy our players played with. You think the players should be excited about playing basketball, but they played really hard, played really hard as a team.”

Goodenough’s Wildcats continue the season Tuesday night at the Teague Center.

They face UT-Permian Basin at 5:30 p.m.