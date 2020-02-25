ACU Women prepare for regular season stretch run

The ACU men and women are back at home for the next week and a half as they head down the stretch of the 2020 regular season.

Head coach Julie Goodenough’s team is just one game behind conference leader Sam Houston State in loss column, and they are in position to earn first and second round byes in the tournament.

This is an important stretch of the season.

Goodenough said, “We’ve got four games left in our regular season, everyone is trying to jockey for a position in the tournament. We’ve already clinched a spot so we know we’re going to Katy, we’re playing in our third consecutive conference tournament and so there is some wiggle room and room and opportunities to move up. Everybody wants that double-bye in the conference tournament and we’ve got four games to get it done and be in the best positon possible.”

The women open Wednesday night’s doubleheader at Moody Coliseum against Sam Houston St. at 5:30 p.m.

The men follow that one against the Bearkats at 7:30 p.m.

They are in second place in the Southland Conference.