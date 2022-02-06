The ACU Wildcats women’s basketball team traveled last week to take on Chicago State and UTRGV.

The Chicago State game was rescheduled due to inclement weather to Monday.

Julie Goodenough said, “Um, we don’t know a lot about Chicago State, it’s our first time to play them. I think they are going to present some challenges for us with in your face defense and high tempo they wanna play. So, we’re just gonna take it one day at a time and really value the practice opportunities we have. This team has flown quite a bit this year I feel like and they have responded well to that. So, we’re just looking forward to another WAC adventure this week.”

The Wildcats take on the Cougars tomorrow at 1 p.m.