ACU women regain momentum heading into Southland Championships

The ACU women were struggling heading into their regular season finale against Incarnate Word with five straight loses.

A win in that finale was of the utmost importance to get headed back in the right direction.

The Wildcats delivered with a victory over the Cardinals.

Head coach Julie Goodenough’s team is the seventh seed, and they plan on a nice long stay down in Katy.

Goodenough said, “We were excited to get the win on Saturday and know that we can do that, if we put a complete game together. We had a business meeting yesterday with our team over a good dinner and just took a look at what the week is going to look like for us. We want to be in Katy all week long. We don’t want to come back early. We want to be there all week, and our players understand that that’s going to take a lot of focus. I think they are really excited about going to Katy and playing in the tournament. We feel like we gave away some wins through the regular season. This is an opportunity for us to end well.”

ACU starts the Southland Conference tournament against Incarnate Word on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Katy.