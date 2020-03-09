ACU Women returning to Katy with experience

The ACU Women start the Southland Conference Tournament Friday.

The Women enter play as the number three seed and will open play in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats are the defending tournament champs and return every starter but one from that team.

Assistant Coach Erik DeRoo expects that the experience from 2019 will help this time around.

Assistant Coach Erik DeRoo said, “We’re talking about going down to Katy on Wednesday, getting prepared Thursday, and playing on Friday. All of our girls have seen those exact days playing out before which is huge for us. We won three games last year on that court, we won one the year before in our first year eligible. We know how to win in Katy at the Merrell Center, it just takes a lot of focus. We go one day after and it’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday so it’s quick prep. It’s about being focused on each scout day by day and taking the first game and then the second game and third game individually but I think our girls are really focused for it.”

The Wildcats first game is Friday night against the winner of the Nicholls and Incarnate Word.

ACU is 2-1 against those two teams this year.