ACU Women roll over Sugar Bears, 93-71

Despite a high pressure situation the ACU Women found themselves, the Wildcats remained cool and collected on the court by handling conference foe Central Arkansas 93-71.

After trailing 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, ACU turned the game around on an 8-0 run late in the second quarter to eventually take a 41-35 lead into the half.

A dominating third quarter which saw ACU put up 27 points and allow only 15 ultimately helped the Wildcats put up an insurmountable lead.

Breanna Wright led the Wildcats with 25 points and 8 assists.

Makayla Mabry dominated the boards with 10 rebounds.

With the win, ACU slips into a tie for 3rd place in the Southland Conference with Sam Houston State (14-4).

The Wildcats close the regular season out at home March 3rd against SFA and on the road against Incarnate Word.