ACU women still in the hunt after tournament expansion

ACU women are less worried about the tournament than strong finish

The ACU women are struggling, to say the very least.

Their loss to Central Arkansas on Saturday was their third in a row and dropped them to 10th in the Southland Conference.

Julie Goodenough’s team hasn’t won a game since February 10.

The Wildcats did get some good news today.

The conference announced they expanded the tournament to ten teams.

ACU is still in the hunt, but Goodenough doesn’t want her players to talk about the tournament.

Goodenough said, “I sent them a text about the fact that our tournament has been expanded, and that they added a couple of teams, and I added that this is the last time we are talking about it. We have a big task at hand playing the regular season champions at SFA on Wednesday and then coming home for our final game and Senior Day on Saturday. We’ve got a lot to do this week. The tournament is super exciting, just getting ready for that. We want to have a great final week of regular season and get some momentum heading down to Katy.”

The Wildcats are in tenth place right now in the Southland Conference with a pair of games to play.

They need to win one of those games to clinch a spot in the conference championship.