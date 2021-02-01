ACU Women struggling with losses in two of last three games

The ACU Women are back in action Wednesday niht, but they are coming back on a bit of down note.

Head coach Julie Goodenough’s team lost on Saturday, and they are just 1-2 in their last three games.

Goodenough says her team is learning some lessons along the way.

Goodenough said, “In the words of my coaching mentor Jimmie Keeling, you are only as good as your last game and we only played 30 minutes in our last game. It was a good battle for 30 minutes and the opening minute, 90 seconds of the 4th quarter it was over. I think we learned a lot about ourselves and hopefully our players get the gist of the Southland Conference. You cannot let your guard down at all. Runs can get you and it can be a run that you can’t overcome. Now it’s time to get ready for the next challenge this week.”

ACU continues the season on Wednesday.

They host Lamar at 5:30 p.m. at the Teague Center.

The game is one of two against Lamar this week.