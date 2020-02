The ACU women’s team faced off with Sam Houston in Moody Wednesday evening and won 94-91.

Breanna Wright was the leading scorer with 25 points and Anna McLeod finished with 17.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 21-5 overall and 13-4 in conference play. ACU sits at half a game behind Sam Houston for third place in the Southland standings.

Next up, ACU is at home against Central Arkansas Saturday.