ACU women dominate Sam Houston State at Teague Center

The ACU women picked up win number eight in Western Athletic Conference play by beating Sam Houston State, 88-71, on Thursday night at the Teague Center.

The Wildcats led by six at the half, and slowly pulled away from the Bearkats in the second half.

Jamie Bonnarens led the charge for ACU with a team high 24 points in the game. She shot almost 63% from three point land.

The victory broke a fourth place time with Sam Houston State.

ACU is now 8-5 in the WAC, and they are all alone in 4th place.

The Wildcats go on the road to Beaumont to take on Lamar next Thursday night.

Sam Houston St. tops ACU in the men’s game in Huntsville

The ACU men fought hard in the second half to erase an 11-point deficit, but Sam Houston State ended up coming out on top in overtime, 75-71.

3 Wildcats scored in double-digits against the Bearkats with Coryon Mason leading the way with 13 points.

Savion Flagg led Sam Houston State with 20 points and seven rebounds in the game.

The loss snaps ACU’s 6-game winning streak. The Wildcats fall to 8-6 in Western Athletic Conference play.

Sam Houston improves to 11-3 with the victory.

ACU comes back to the Teague Center to host Lamar next Thursday night at 7 p.m.