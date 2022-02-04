ACU Women’s Head Coach Julie Goodenough and her team will head down to Edinburg to take on UT-Rio Grande Valley this weekend. The Wildcats are in the midst of a two game winning streak, after losing four out of their previous five.

“Um, first, for the whole week I just appreciated our players businesslike mentality that we had some business to take care of at home and really been focused all week getting back on track and really appreciated the maturity and seriousness of taking care of business at home this week,” said Julie Goodenough.

On Saturday, the Wildcats will be looking for their third win in a row, as they take on Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, at 2:00pm.