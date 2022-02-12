On Saturday the ACU Women’s Basketball team welcomed the Tarleton State Texans into the Teague Special Events Center for an important Western Athletic Conference game.

The Wildcats fell behind early, and the Texans offense proved to be too much for them to handle. ACU fell 73-67, dropping to 7-6 in the WAC.

The ACU Men’s Basketball team hit the road to face to Texans in Stephenville. The Wildcats took care of business and picked up an impressive win, 77-63.

Both ACU Basketball teams will be back on the court on Thursday, February 17th, to face the Sam Houston Bearkats. The Women’s team will be at Teague, while the Men’s team will be playing at Sam Houston.