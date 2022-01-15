ACU Women’s Basketball completes 19-point second half comeback to take down New Mexico State, 76-73

On Saturday, the ACU Women’s Basketball team welcomed the New Mexico State Aggies into the Teague Center for a massive conference showdown.

The Wildcats erased a 19-point deficit in the 3rd Quarter, to complete an impressive comeback win 76 -73. ACU is now 12-5, with a 4-2 record in the WAC.

The Wildcats next game is on the road Thursday, against Seattle University at 8:00pm.

On Saturday, the ACU Men’s Basketball team hit the road to face New Mexico State, and they fell 77-63. The Wildcats fell to 11-6 overall, with a 2-4 record in the WAC. ACU will have a chance to end their four game losing streak against Seattle University on Thursday at home. The opening tip is scheduled for 7:00pm.