On Saturday, the ACU Women’s Basketball team welcomed the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks into the Teague Special Events Center for a late season conference showdown.

The Wildcats fell behind early and wound up losing, 80-82.

With just three games left in the regular season ACU is sitting in 5th place in the WAC, with a 8-7 record in conference play.

The Wildcats next game is against the Lamar University Cardinals on Monday, at 6:30pm in Beaumont, TX.