ACU Women’s basketball game at Stephen F. Austin postponed due COVID-19

ABILENE – The Abilene Christian women’s basketball program has announced a change to its schedule. ACU’s game against SFA on Thursday, Jan. 6 is being rescheduled due to COVID-19 related issues with the ACU program.

The new date of the game is yet to be determined. The league is awaiting future COVID-19 test results to best decide how and when to reschedule the contest. The game in Nacogdoches will still be aired on ESPN+ and 102.7 The Bear on the rescheduled day.

ACU is awaiting results to determine its upcoming game with Sam Houston on Saturday, Jan. 8 as well. As of right now, that game is still on pace to take place.