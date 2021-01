The ACU Women’s schedule is shifting as their first two games have been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.

The following games will be rescheduled at a later date:

Jan. 2 vs. Lamar

Jan. 6 vs. Houston Baptist

The ACU Men’s game vs. Lamar will take place as scheduled Saturday, Jan. 2 and will be broadcast on both ESPN+ and 98.1 FM – The Ticket.

No walk-up tickets are available as seating is limited to season tickets holders and those on the player pass list.