ACU Women’s Basketball team drops second straight game in 74-69 loss to Grand Canyon

On Thursday, the ACU Women’s Basketball team welcomed the Grand Canyon University Antelopes into the Teague Center for a Western Athletic Conference showdown.

The Wildcats fell on their home floor 74-69 losing their second straight game and dropping to 11-5 on the season.

ACU’s next game is on Saturday at home against New Mexico State. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm.

The ACU Men’s Basketball team went head to head with Grand Canyon on the road, and lost 95-68.

The Wildcats have now lost their last three games, which were all conference games, dropping them to 11-5 on the season as well.

The ACU Men’s team will play New Mexico State on the road this Saturday, at 5:00pm.