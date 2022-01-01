ACU Women’s Basketball team improves to 2-0 in conference play with 71-53 win over Dixie State

2021 was a great year for ACU basketball, and both teams have plans on carrying that success over into 2022.

On Saturday afternoon, the ACU Women’s Basketball team welcomed the Dixie State Trailblazers into the Teague Center for the finale of their six game homestand. The Wildcats kicked off the new year with a big win, 71-53. This victory brings the Wildcats to 10-3 on the season, with a 2-0 record in conference play.

On Saturday evening, the ACU Men’s Basketball team put their 10-game winning streak on the line against Dixie State on the road. The Wildcats make a huge statement with a 64-50 win. This brings their record to 11-2.