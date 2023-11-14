Abilene Christian announced today that the Wildcats are set to open the 2024 season in Lubbock against Texas Tech.

The meeting at Jones AT&T Stadium on August 31 is the tenth all-time.

The Wildcats are 3-6 against the Red Raiders.

The last meeting was in 1971. Texas Tech won that game, 27-24.

The Wildcat’s last win against the Red Raiders came in 1970, 20-15.

ACU’s twelve game schedule includes other non-conference games at home against West Georgia and Idaho in September.

The other non-conference game is on September 14 at Northern Colorado in Greeley.

In United Athletic Conference play, ACU hosts Stephen F. Austin(Oct. 5), North Alabama(Oct. 12), Central Arkansas(Homecoming, Oct. 19), Southern Utah(Nov. 2), and Eastern Kentucky(Nov. 16).

They go to Utah Tech(Sept. 28), North Alabama(Oct. 12), Austin Peay(Nov. 9), and Tarleton State(Nov. 23) in UAC play.

The ACU Wildcats close the 2023 season at Texas A&M on Saturday.