DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced the winners of the league’s postseason awards on Monday, with ACU’s Annina Brandenburg receiving the highest individual honor.

Brandenburg was voted by the league’s coaches as the WAC Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year after a wildly impressive final season in the Purple and White.

Brandenburg, a senior from Düsseldorf, Germany, has been named the WAC Field Athlete of the Week an unprecedented six times this spring, and she has broken her own school record in the shot put on multiple occasions this season.

She became ACU’s first-ever WAC Champion in track in field after tossing the shot put 16.89m on Day Two of the WAC Championships, and she went on to add another individual crown with a distance of 54.55m in the discus the following afternoon.

She was named the Women’s Field Athlete of the Year at the end of the meet, and a third-place finish in the javelin helped her finish in a tie for the meet’s highest individual scorer.

Brandenburg currently ranks seventh nationally in the discus (58.29m) and 23rd in the country in the shot put (17.10m), and she will be one of 13 athletes to represent ACU in the NCAA West Preliminary Round later this week on the campus of the University of Arkansas.