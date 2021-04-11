ACU’s Annina Brandenburg named one of Southland Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week, for shot put and discus

In addition to competing in the shot put, discus, and javalin for ACU’s track team, junior Annina Brandenburg is an international student athlete from Düsseldorf, Germany.

Last weekend Brandenburg topped the podium at a meet in both the shot put and the discus, earning her the right to be named one of the Southland Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week.

Despite all the individual accolades, Brandenburg credits her recent success to her teammates and their ability to push each other on a daily basis.

Annina Brandenburg says, “Feeling the support I think means so much more than having to be up in the national level or anything. So I think just having fun and being with the team, putting in the work and seeing results, trusting it and having faith in it is just the most amazing thing.”

Head Coach Jerrod Cook added, “To see her have the success that she’s had and her commitment to the training and staying focused throughout the struggles of the pandemic is a trust testimoy to her resilience and just have she is dedicated to her craft.”

Brandenburg is ranked as one of the Top 25 throwers in the nation. With all the doubt over whether or not this season would take place, she says she is happy for the opportunity to compete in the events she loves.

Annina Brandenburg says, “It just gives it a completely different motivation to like practice again and try to like get better and see what other meets we’ll hold.”

During the pandemic it has not been easy for people to spend time with their loved ones. Annina says her teammates have been like a second family to her while she is so far away from home.

Annina Brandenburg says, “Throwing has helped me so much because I can see my family here every day.”

Head Coach Jerrod Cook added, “You have to have that feeling of, let’s say a second home, when you’re coming in, and just a camaraderie between all of the athletes.”

On top of being a student-athlete, Brandenburg is in the proccess of earning a Masters Degree in Business Administration. She has another year of eligiblity, but when her career as a thrower comes to an end, she say she is looking forward to seeing what the world has to offer.

Annina Brandenburg says, “Afterwards I will try to look for a job in the analytics field. That’s something I’m very interested in, and I’m excited to see where it will take me.”

Brandenburg is ranked as one of the Top 25 throwers in the nation, and her success continued this weekend in a meet at the University of North Texas, where she set a stadium record in the discus.