DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced on Thursday the recipients of the 2021-22 Joe Kearney Award, named to honor a former WAC Commissioner and given annually to the top male and female student-athletes in the league. Annina Brandenburg of the ACU track and field program was voted by the league’s coaches as the women’s winner, while NMSU basketball player Teddy Allen collected the honor on the men’s side.

Brandenburg turned in a monster final season to round out her storied Wildcat career, winning the league crown in both the shot put and the discus before wrapping up the WAC Championships in a tie for the highest point scorer. She was named the WAC Field Athlete of the Year and went on to represent the WAC as an All-American at the NCAA National Championships in Oregon.

A native of Dusseldorf, Germany, Brandenburg rewrote history on a regular basis this spring, breaking the school shot put and discus records three times apiece. Her best mark of the year in the shot put came at the National Championships with a throw of 17.30m (56’ 9 ¼”), while her best discus effort of 58.29m (191’ 3”) came at the Mt. SAC Relays in April.

BRANDENBURG IN 2021-22

NCAA Outdoor 1st Team All-American (shot put)

2x WAC Outdoor Champion (shot put, discus)

2x WAC Runner-Up (javelin, indoor shot put)

WAC Co-High Point Scorer of the Meet (Outdoor)

WAC Field Athlete of the Year (Outdoor)

WAC Female Track & Field Athlete of the Year

6x WAC Field Athlete of the Week

NCAA West Regional Qualifier (javelin, shot put, discus)

ACU Paul Goad Award winner