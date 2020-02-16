ACU’s baseball juggernaut pounds Wolverines, 20-4

ABILENE – The Wildcats’ offense batted .378, slugged .587, and pasted Utah Valley pitching for 20 runs during Saturday’s doubleheader sweep at Crutcher Scott Field to take a 3-0 series lead.

Shortstop Cameron Cromer went 5-for-10 at the plate with a team-high five runs, two stolen bases, and eight total bases as he finished the first game a home run shy of the cycle. Five other Wildcats hit over .400 today, including Mitchell Dickson, Alexi Cazarin, Tommy Cruz, Ryne Randle and Colton Eager.

Randle counted a round tripper among his three base hits, as did Joseph Craig, who crushed a three-run shot over the wall in left field during the Wildcats’ 10-3 win in the night cap.

ACU won the first game, 10-1, led by Cromer’s three RBI and the dominant pitching duo of Austin Ruesch and Tyler Morgan. Ruesch whiffed five through 5.0 scoreless innings and Morgan followed with three K in four innings to earn the save.

Nate Hawkins was the Wildcats’ game two winner as he punched out four Wolverines in 5.2 innings of work. He was followed to the mound by Taylor Munkres, Cinoon Bak and Ben Johnson.

ACU’s pitchers posted a 16:3 K/BB ratio Saturday afternoon, and for the weekend it’s a stellar 29:4. Utah Valley is being limited to a .223 opponents’ batting average through the first three games.

The Wildcats and Wolverines conclude their series Sunday at 1:05 p.m.