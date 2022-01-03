ACU’s Bonnarens and Earle claim WAC weekly honors

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced its weekly women’s basketball awards, and Abilene Christian took home both honors.

Grad transfer Jamie Bonnarens was named the WAC Player of the Week, and Bella Earle was named the WAC Freshman of the Week after guiding the Wildcats to a 2-0 start to league play. ACU (10-3, 2-0 WAC) took down defending WAC NCAA Tournament representative Utah Valley at home on Thursday before closing the weekend with a home win over Dixie State.

The Wildcats are on the road this week in Nacogdoches against SFA on Thursday before closing the week-long road trip in Huntsville against Sam Houston on Saturday.

Bonnarens’ Week:

Had a pair of double-doubles, including a 16-point, 11-rebound effort against Utah Valley, and a 20-point, 10-rebound game against Dixie State

Shot 48% (13-28) from the floor, and hit six three-pointers as well

Tallied two assists and a steal in each game

Earle’s Week:

Tallied 13 total points, seven total rebounds, and three total steals against Utah Valley and Dixie State

Hit two huge three-pointers against Dixie State, and recorded six boards in that game

Had three assists and a steal as well