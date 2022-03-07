DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced their post-season awards Monday, and Wildcat grad student Jamie Bonnarens was named the WAC Newcomer of the Year as well as named First Team All-WAC and to the WAC All-Newcomer Team.

The Cache, Okla. native blossomed in her first and only year in Purple and White, leading ACU all season long.

Bonnarens led the team in scoring in 2021-22 with an average of 14.9 points per game for the Wildcats.

She hit double digits in scoring 22 times and topped the 20-point mark five times, including a season high 26 points in the season finale against Tarleton State.

Bonnarens and the Wildcats are the No. 5 seed in the upcoming WAC Tournament, and will play on Wednesday, March 9 at 12 p.m. PT, 2 p.m. CT at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.