The ACU Wildcats are 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2013.

The defense was the key to the 21-13 victory, and defensive lineman Tyrin Bradley is the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Bradley collected ten tackles against Prairie View A&M on Saturday. He added two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

ACU continues the season against Missouri on Saturday. That game is the first meeting between the Wildcats and the Tigers.