Abilene Christian’s Annina Brandenburg is the Western Athletic Conference’s Field Athlete of the Week, again.

Brandenburg, a graduate student from Dusseldorf, Germany, earned her fourth WAC Athlete of the Week honors after career best performances at the Mt. SAC Relays, held Wednesday through Friday.

She won the discus throw, updating her career best with a mark of 58.29m (191’ 3”), best in the WAC and fourth in the NCAA performance lists.

She also placed fifth in shot put with a mark of 16.61m (54’ 6”), second in the WAC and 26th in the NCAA performance lists.