EUGENE, Ore. – The NCAA National Track and Field Championships are set to begin on Wednesday, with a pair of student-athletes representing the Purple and White. J.J. Ply will compete in the decathlon over the event’s first two days, while Annina Brandenburg is scheduled to compete in the shot put on Thursday.

With no multi competition at the Regional meet, the NCAA instead takes the top 24 nationally with marks recorded throughout the season, and Ply enters the season’s final competition in the 14-spot individually. Ply turned in a career-best score of 7857 at the Mt. SAC Relays back in April behind a win in the high jump and a second-place finish in the 1500.

Brandenburg is no stranger to the national stage, as she will compete at the NCAA National Championships for the third consecutive season, looking to close out her storied Wildcat career in strong fashion. The WAC Champion and school record holder in the shot put, Brandenburg has gotten better and better as the season has gone on, and she will enter this week ranked 24th in the event nationally after coming in 10th place at the West Preliminary.

The decathlon is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday before picking up at 1:30 p.m. CT the following afternoon. Brandenburg will take part in the final field event of Thursday evening, with the shot put beginning at 9:40 p.m. CT.

