ARLINGTON – The Western Athletic Conference announced its first weekly baseball awards of the season, and Abilene Christian took home the honor with Logan Britt being named the WAC Hitter of the Week. Britt led the ACU offense over the weekend and was awarded the honor even before the series finale took place Monday against Nevada. Britt, in his first season with ACU, is already making an impact with the ‘Cats after transferring from Texas A&M.

ACU took the series over Nevada with a game four victory of 7-3.

The Wildcats open week two of the season with a big-time matchup against Oklahoma over at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the home of the MLB’s Texas Rangers, on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:05 p.m.