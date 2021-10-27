ACU’s bye week came at a good time

The ACU Wildcats are returning to action this week after last week’s bye week.

Head coach Adam Dorrel’s team is 4-3 overall this season, and they won heading into their bye week.

The college football season is a long hard grind for every team, and the Wildcats open date came kind of late in the season.

It was time for a break, and Dorrel could tell his guys needed some time away.

Dorrel said, “I sensed from our guys, physically and mentally, they just really needed a break. I think we approached the bye week really well. I thought most of the preparation from SFA, because you want to gain an advantage, was a lot more mental. We gave the guys off Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We practiced Sunday night, and I felt a new energy, focus, and attention to detail. It’s good. We are really going to back off today because we went Sunday, Monday, Tuesday. I told our coaching staff we don’t want to offset what we did in the bye week getting ready by doing too much this week.”

It doesn’t get any easier down the stretch.

The Wildcats continue the season Saturday in Nacogdoches against Stephen F. Austin.

The Lumberjacks are 1-2 in the WAC/ASUN Challenge.