ACU’s Chambers and James voted first team Southland All-Conference

ABILENE – Senior Jeremiah Chambers repeated as a First Team All-Southland Conference linebacker for the second consecutive season, while running back Tracy James made his debut as a first team honoree when the league Tuesday announced its three all-conference teams.

Abilene Christian has claimed at least two first team selections in four of the last five seasons, and since 1964, 30 different Wildcats have gone into the history books with this prominent distinction.

Five Wildcats in all were voted all-conference. Senior cornerback Adonis Davis earned a spot on the second team and defensive linemen Cole Burgess and Kameron Hill each made its third team.

No honorable mentions were given this season.

James, who scored a league-best 20 touchdowns this season, is the Wildcats’ first offensive player to be named First Team All-Southland Conference since tight end / full back Noah Cheshire in 2014. He’s also the program’s first running back named to an all-conference first team since Bernard Scott in 2008 (Lone Star).

Justin Andrews (2009, 2011) and Emery Dudsening (2008, 2010) were designated first team All-Lone Star Conference fullbacks from 2008-11.

For Chambers, he is the second Wildcats’ linebacker during its Division I era voted to consecutive first teams, joining Sam Denmark (2015, 2016).

Davis, a senior who picked off two passes and recovered a pair of fumbles in 2019, is a first-time Southland Conference postseason honoree and the first ACU cornerback named first team since Jabari Butler in 2015.

Hill additionally is a first-time honoree after racking up six quarterback hurries, 8.0 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss, while Burgess moved up from honorable mention status to third team in the course of a season. Burgess matched Hill’s tackles for loss total and was credited with 4.5 sacks.