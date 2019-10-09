ACU’s Clark goes from walk-on to impact player

The ACU Wildcats head into their game with Houston Baptist on Saturday with a two-game losing streak, and they are 1-3 in Southland Conference play.

One bright spot has been the play of former Sweetwater Mustang Kobe Clark.

The former walk-on earned a scholarship before the season started, and he is the Wildcats leading pass catcher.

It’s been a long hard road for Clark.

He’s put in the work, and he’s making a difference.

Kobe Clark said, “The process, I just came in here with the mindset to earn a scholarship. I just try to work hard everyday at practice, just so the coaches see I deserve to be here. Now I feel, with the scholarship, I feel more comfortable

Sema’J Davis said, “He’s just a hard worker. Just seeing that guy work everyday and even with gettin a scholarship, he still wants to prove himself, he still wants to prove he can be that guy in this offense.”

ACU faces Houston Baptist on Saturday at Anthony Field at 6 p.m.

It’s a white-out game, so students are encouraged to wear white to the game.