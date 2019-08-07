ACU’s Coach Dorrel awarded with contract extension

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Abilene Christian head football coach Adam Dorrel this week agreed to a multi-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2023 season. A three-time Coach of the Year at Northwest Missouri State, Dorrel led the Wildcats to their first winning DI season in 2018 and has high expectations for his squad at the start of fall camp.

“I’m so thankful for the high-level commitment (University President) Dr. Schubert and (ACU Athletics Director) Allen Ward have made to our program,” said Dorrel. “Even in the short time I’ve been here, there’s been substantial upgrades with regard to our game day facilities, weight room, and academic areas all of which have a profound impact on what we do as coaches. Having quality spaces for our student-athletes to learn, train, study, eat or even relax goes a long way in recruiting the very best players from around the country.

“I’m more than pleased with the direction our program and university are headed together, and I’m ecstatic to get this season started. But, for me, it’s not just about winning games, my coaches and I also are here to grow these young men spiritually and academically.”

Ward, who previously extended the contracts of head basketball coaches Joe Golding and Julie Goodenough this spring following their first NCAA Tournament Appearances, said he’s pleased to have reached an agreement with Dorrel.

“He’s doing a great job building our program, both competitively and academically,” said Ward.

“I’m a big believer that patience is one of the key elements in developing a successful and sustainable Division I program, and giving our head coach the time he needs to develop his players both mentally and physically is essential in my opinion.”

Dorrel signed a five-year contract upon his arrival to ACU in December 2016 and watched his program make significant progress between his first and second years.

For starters, the team’s 2018 total and offense and defense numbers ranked the Wildcats third in the Southland Conference and among the top half of all FCS programs. The offensive line additionally allowed the fewest sacks in the league, which led to a top-15 passing offense (278.4 yards per game) and the nation’s sixth-highest completion percentage (65.6 percent).

The linemen also were superb at protecting their specialists as the Wildcats were one of only 10 teams nationwide not to surrender a blocked kick.

ACU’s defense excelled in many areas as well. From 2017 to 2018 the team jumped 36 spots from No. 87 to No. 51 nationally in scoring defense at 26.9 points per game allowed. The Wildcats also ranked eighth in sacks (3.09 per game), 14th in tackles for loss (7.7), and 29th with 13 passes intercepted.

The statistical improvements carried the Wildcats to six victories (6-5) and a dozen student-athletes named all-conference. Linebacker Jeremiah Chambers received First Team recognition from Southland voters and has since been named to three preseason teams this summer.

But where Dorrel is most proud of his team is in the classroom, as the Wildcats posted their first +3.00 team GPA this past spring (up from a 2.97 in the fall). The goal now is to see that number rise to 3.20 at the end of each term.

Senior wide receiver and ACU SAAC president Josh Fink was voted First Team Academic All-America last December, and additionally made the Southland’s All-Academic list along with fullback Chance Pierce, offensive lineman Kade Parmelly, safety Erik Huhn and the league’s Student-Athlete of the Year quarterback Luke Anthony.

“ACU fans saw the progress made in Adam’s second season at the helm,” added Ward. “They should be excited about the future of ACU football. And as the AD, it’s pleasing to know that Coach Dorrel is making decisions in the long-term best interest of the program. He has earned this extension.”

Entering Fall Camp, the veteran-laden Wildcats are determined to take that next step by winning the Southland Conference. But first they’ll have to play close to perfection in order to qualify for their first FCS Postseason appearance.

Fortunately for the Wildcats there’s quite a bit of depth on this year’s roster, and Dorrel considers the competition in camp to be a ‘coach’s best friend.’

“I’ve been extremely pleased with the efforts and energy through the first week of camp,” he said. “We’ve had guys come out and battle through the elements (hot weather) better than in my first two years here, and that’s a credit to our on-field leadership. Those guys are doing a great job setting the tone at practice in allowing us to get work done.

“The execution has been there on both sides of the ball, and we’re seeing good things on special teams. I’m proud of our guys. We just need to maintain this level of consistency.”